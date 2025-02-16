Emiliano Teodo News: Back to throwing

Teodo (thumb) threw a bullpen session Sunday with no apparent issues, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The right-hander was pulled from his bullpen session Saturday due to thumb soreness, but the fact he returned to throwing a day later indicates it wasn't a serious concern. Teodo is one of the organization's top prospects and posted a 1.98 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 110:50 K:BB across 86.1 innings at the Double-A level last year.