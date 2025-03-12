Emiliano Teodo News: Optioned to minors camp

The Rangers optioned Teodo to minor-league camp Wednesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Teodo was impressive this spring, tossing 4.1 scoreless innings with a 6:1 K:BB. For now, the Rangers appear set on continuing to develop the hard-throwing right-hander as a starting pitcher. However, a move to the bullpen could come at some point, and if it does, Teodo has the potential to eventually be a closer option.