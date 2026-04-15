Emilio Pagan Injury: Availability on Wednesday TBD

Pagan (hamstring) played catch and "felt pretty good," but his availability for Wednesday's game against the Giants has yet to be determined, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Pagan's hamstring tightened up throughout Tuesday's appearance versus the Giants, and he felt it grab on his final pitch. However, after seeing the doctor and receiving treatment, he feels as though he's "dodged a bullet" with the injury. Pagan will talk with the Reds staff prior to Wednesday's contest before it's determined whether he will be available to pitch. Consider him day-to-day for the time being. If Pagan isn't cleared to pitch, Tony Santillan would likely be the first choice to fill in at closer.