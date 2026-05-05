Emilio Pagan Injury: Carted off field

Pagan was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cubs with a left hamstring injury, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Pagan fell to the ground after throwing one pitch in the ninth inning of Tuesday's contest and immediately began grabbing his left hamstring. The 34-year-old righty was unavailable for a few games in mid-April after tweaking the same hamstring, and although the details of his latest injury are still unknown, the fact that he had to leave the game on a cart suggests he could now be forced to spend time on the injured list. If that ends up being the case, Tony Santillan and Graham Ashcraft would be next up to close games for the Reds.