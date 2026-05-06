Emilio Pagan Injury: Expected to miss 4-to-8 weeks
Pagan has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and is expected to be sidelined 4-to-8 weeks, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Pagan aggravated a nagging hamstring issue on his first pitch of an appearance Tuesday against the Cubs and was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier Wednesday. With Pagan slated to miss at least a month of action, the Reds are likely to turn to Tony Santillan at closer, with Graham Ashcraft also potentially in the mix.
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