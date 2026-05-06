Emilio Pagan Injury: Move to IL made official
The Reds placed Pagan on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain.
Pagan suffered the injury on the first pitch he threw during an appearance Tuesday against the Cubs. It's the second time this season he's had a left hamstring issue. He was unavailable only for a couple days the first time, but the reliever will miss at least a couple weeks of action this time around. Tony Santillan is the favorite to serve as the Reds' closer while Pagan is sidelined, and Graham Ashcraft could also be in the mix.
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