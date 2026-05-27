Emilio Pagan Injury: MRI coming Friday
Pagan (hamstring) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday to check on his healing, MLB.com reports.
Pagan has been doing what he can without stressing the hamstring, including throwing from his knees. Friday's imaging could determine if the reliever can handle more activity and make clearer the timeline needed before Pagan returns. At the time of his injury in early May, the estimate was between and four and eight weeks.
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