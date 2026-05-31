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Emilio Pagan Injury: MRI shows healing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Pagan (hamstring) underwent an MRI exam Friday that showed positive results, MLB.com reports.

With the MRI results indicating Pagan is healing, the reliever has been cleared to run on an anti-gravity treadmill. Pagan was removed from a game May 5 and placed on the 15-day injured list the next day. He's eligible to return at any point but his original return timeline of four-to-eight weeks is a wide window.

Emilio Pagan
Cincinnati Reds
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