Emilio Pagan Injury: MRI shows healing
Pagan (hamstring) underwent an MRI exam Friday that showed positive results, MLB.com reports.
With the MRI results indicating Pagan is healing, the reliever has been cleared to run on an anti-gravity treadmill. Pagan was removed from a game May 5 and placed on the 15-day injured list the next day. He's eligible to return at any point but his original return timeline of four-to-eight weeks is a wide window.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emilio Pagan See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?5 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?9 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emilio Pagan See More