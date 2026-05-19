Emilio Pagan Injury: Throwing from knees
Pagan (hamstring) is throwing from his knees in order to keep throwing while not putting stress on his strained hamstring, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox19.com reports.
Naturally, Pagan is eager to return, but we've seen plenty of setbacks from players trying to return from muscle injuries like this one. The Reds' bullpen has been cratering without Pagan, so the Reds will have to straddle their desire to get him back, his desire to return and his need to fully heal.
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