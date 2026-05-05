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Emilio Pagan Injury: Ticketed for injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

The Reds will place Pagan (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Pagan had to leave Tuesday's game in a cart after suffering a left hamstring injury on the first pitch he threw -- the second time he's injured his hamstring in roughly three weeks. He isn't scheduled to undergo imaging until Wednesday, but the Reds have already determined that his injury is severe enough to warrant a stay on the IL. Tony Santillan and Graham Ashcraft will be the favorites to handle the ninth inning as long as Pagan is on the shelf.

Emilio Pagan
Cincinnati Reds
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