Emilio Pagan News: Blows save, earns win Sunday

Pagan (2-2) blew a save and earned the win in Sunday's 7-4 extra-inning win over the Astros, allowing one run on two hits in the ninth inning. He did not record a walk or a strikeout.

Pagan was summoned to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning but allowed a run on a one-out double. While it marked his first blown save since his season debut, the 34-year-old wound up with the win after the Reds pushed three runs across in the 10th frame. He's now 6-for-8 in save chances on the year with a 4.76 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB across 11.1 innings.