Emilio Pagan News: Bypassed for save
Pagan was not used in a save situation in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Twins.
Pagan, who had been dealing with a hamstring injury, returned to the mound Friday, when he notched a save on 13 pitches. That he wasn't used on back-to-back days with a relatively fresh arm suggests manager Terry Francona was being cautious with the club's closer. Tony Santillan closed out Saturday's win.
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