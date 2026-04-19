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Emilio Pagan News: Bypassed for save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Pagan was not used in a save situation in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

Pagan, who had been dealing with a hamstring injury, returned to the mound Friday, when he notched a save on 13 pitches. That he wasn't used on back-to-back days with a relatively fresh arm suggests manager Terry Francona was being cautious with the club's closer. Tony Santillan closed out Saturday's win.

Emilio Pagan
Cincinnati Reds
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