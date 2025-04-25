Fantasy Baseball
Emilio Pagan News: Collects sixth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 11:08pm

Pagan struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to earn his sixth save of the season in an 8-7 win over the Rockies.

Pagan needed 15 pitches (nine strikes) to get through the ninth inning and struck out the last two batters he faced. It was the fifth time this season that he's recorded multiple strikeouts, three of which have come over his last five outings. Pagan has a 2.19 ERA, 0.41 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB across 12.1 innings this season, which should keep him in the closer role over Alexis Diaz -- at least for the time being.

Emilio Pagan
Cincinnati Reds
