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Emilio Pagan News: Converts second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Pagan earned the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Rangers, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Pagan was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth and did so on just 13 pitches. It marked the 34-year-old's first clean frame of the season and was a much-needed rebound after he allowed four runs in a non-save situation Wednesday. He's now 2-for-3 in save chances while allowing five earned runs through 4.1 innings.

Emilio Pagan
Cincinnati Reds
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