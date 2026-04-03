Emilio Pagan News: Converts second save

Pagan earned the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Rangers, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Pagan was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth and did so on just 13 pitches. It marked the 34-year-old's first clean frame of the season and was a much-needed rebound after he allowed four runs in a non-save situation Wednesday. He's now 2-for-3 in save chances while allowing five earned runs through 4.1 innings.