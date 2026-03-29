Emilio Pagan News: Earns first save

Pagan earned the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox, allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not record a strikeout.

Pagan was summoned to protect a one-run lead in the ninth and worked around a one-out double to slam the door. It was an encouraging rebound after he allowed a homer and blew his first save chance Saturday. The 34-year-old could be unavailable Monday after throwing 34 high-leverage pitches over the past two days.