Emilio Pagan News: Given clean bill of health
Pagan will be available out of the Reds' bullpen Friday versus the Marlins after his hand checked out fine, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Pagan was unavailable to take a save chance Thursday against the White Sox due to hand soreness. He still feels it a bit while throwing his splitter, so it's possible he'll reduce the usage of that offering, but Pagan will be available for a save opportunity Friday, should one arise.
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