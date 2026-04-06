Emilio Pagan News: Grabs fourth save

Pagan (4) earned the save Monday against the Marlins, tossing a perfect ninth inning.

Entering the ninth inning with a two-run lead, Pagan needed just 13 pitches to secure the save, turning in a clean and efficient frame. The 34-year-old has now converted four of his five save opportunities this season, though his 7.11 ERA remains inflated from a rough outing against Pittsburgh last Wednesday. Since then, Pagan's bounced back well, allowing just one hit while striking out two in three appearances.