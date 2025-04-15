Emilio Pagan News: Likely to keep closer job for now

Reds manager Terry Francona indicated Tuesday that Pagan will continue to serve as the team's primary closer for now even after Alexis Diaz's return from the injured list, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Francona has suggested previously that he wants Diaz to get his closer job back, but he plans to ease the reliever back into high-leverage work. Pagan holds a 1.23 ERA and has successfully converted all four of his save opportunities thus far. While Diaz should get another crack at the ninth inning if he pitches well, fantasy managers should hang on to Pagan for the time being.