Emilio Pagan headshot

Emilio Pagan News: Looking like top closer option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Pagan was warming up in the bullpen in the bottom of the eighth inning of Sunday's loss to the Giants and appeared poised for a save chance had the Reds taken the lead, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

The Reds did not take the lead and Pagan did not make an appearance. However, the fact that Pagan recorded a save Saturday and was warming for a potential save Sunday suggests he is currently at the top of the team's closer hierarchy while Alexis Diaz (hamstring) is out. Tony Santillan looks to be manager Terry Francona's most trusted reliever, but Francona prefers to use Santillan "when we need to put the fire out" earlier in games.

