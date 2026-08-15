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Emilio Pagan News: Nabs save in return to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Pagan pitched a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 15th save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Marlins. He didn't strike out a batter.

The veteran reliever had been dealing with hand soreness earlier in the week and missed out on a save chance Thursday as a result, but Pagan didn't seem bothered by the issue Friday, firing eight of 11 pitches for strikes. He's gone 10 straight appearances without allowing a run since a rocky outing at Coors Field on July 19, posting a 0.40 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB in 10 innings over that stellar stretch while converting all eight of his save opportunities.

Emilio Pagan
Cincinnati Reds
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