Emilio Pagan News: Notches 17th save
Pagan gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 17th save of the season in a 10-9 win over the Giants.
It looked like the veteran right-hander would get the afternoon off as the Reds headed into the ninth down 9-3, but a shocking seven-run rally created a save situation for Pagan that he breezed through on 16 pitches (11 strikes). Pagan has been scored upon just once in his last 14 appearances, posting a 1.29 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 15:1 K:BB in 14 innings over that stretch while converting all 10 of his save opportunities and picking up three wins along the way.
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