Emilio Pagan News: Notches fourth save
Pagan turned in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.
Pagan now has saves in back-to-back days as he's established himself as the Reds' preferred ninth-inning option in the absence of Alexis Diaz (hamstring). The 33-year-old Pagan is now 4-for-4 in save chances while allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits through 7.1 innings to start the year.
