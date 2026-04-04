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Emilio Pagan News: Picks up third save Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 8:59pm

Pagan collected his third save in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Rangers, allowing one hit and two walks with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Pagan walked Jake Burger to lead off the inning but got Joc Pederson to ground into a double play. The right-hander then got back into trouble by allowing another walk and a single, but he struck out Evan Carter to end the threat. Pagan has converted three of four saves chances this year, but his outings have been adventurous thus far, as he owns an 8.44 ERA and 6:3 K:BB across 5.1 innings.

Emilio Pagan
Cincinnati Reds
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