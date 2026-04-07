Emilio Pagan News: Picks up win against Miami
Pagan (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Marlins, allowing two walks with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.
Pagan came on in the bottom of the ninth in a 2-2 game and kept it tied to send it to a 10th frame. The Reds scored four in the next half inning and went on to win by three. Pagan leads the league in appearances (seven) and saves (four) and has lowered his ERA to 6.14 with four straight scoreless outings.
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