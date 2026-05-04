Emilio Pagan News: Saddled with loss, blown save

Pagan (2-1) was charged with the loss and a blown save Monday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on two hits and no walks in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Summoned to protect a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning, Pagan gave up a leadoff triple to Pete Crow-Armstrong before eventually serving up a walk-off solo home run to Michael Conforto. It was Pagan's third blown save of the season, which perhaps leaves the door open for someone like Tony Santillan or Graham Ashcraft to see more save chances for the Reds going forward. Through 14 innings, Pagan owns a rough 6.43 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB with six saves.