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Emilio Pagan News: Suffers first blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Pagan gave up a game-tying homer by Wilyer Abreu in Saturday's win over the Red Sox, one out away from ending the game. Overall he retired four batters, striking out two.

Pagan has always been a little prone to give up home runs, including 10 last season. He converted 32 of 38 opportunities last season, so Saturday's blown save shouldn't alter his job security.

Emilio Pagan
Cincinnati Reds
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