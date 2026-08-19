Emilio Pagan News: Survives for save Wednesday
Pagan secured the save Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning.
Pagan needed every bit of the three-run lead he was afforded, serving up a two-run home run to Jordan Walker. The veteran right-hander has established a fairly strong hold on the Reds' closer role, as Wednesday marked the first time he's been scored upon since July 19 in Colorado. He's turned his season around in a big way since coming off the injured list, producing a 2.35 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB with 10 saves in as many opportunities over 15.1 innings since the start of July.
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