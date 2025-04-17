Emilio Pagan News: Takes first blown save

Pagan was charged with a blown save in Thursday's 10-inning loss to the Mariners, allowing two runs on two hits in one inning. He struck out two.

It was a nightmarish outing for Pagan, who was tasked with protecting a two-run lead in the ninth. The right-hander would give up a lead-off homer to Cal Raleigh before Randy Arozarena tied the game with another long ball just two pitches later. Pagan, who'd converted his previous four save chances prior to Thursday, now sports a 2.89 ERA, 0.54 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB through his first 9.1 innings this year. While Pagan should continue to serve as the Reds' primary closer in the short term, he figures to have a short leash as Alexis Diaz has delivered consecutive scoreless outings in his return from the injured list.