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Emilio Pagan News: Unavailable for Monday's save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 6:11am

Pagan was one of three relief pitches not available to pitch in Monday's 2-0 win over the Pirates, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.

With the game on the line, Cincinnati manager Terry Francona turned to Connor Phillips, who walked the first two batters before converting the save. Pagan should be available if a closer is needed Tuesday.

Emilio Pagan
Cincinnati Reds
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