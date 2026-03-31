Emilio Pagan News: Unavailable for Monday's save
Pagan was one of three relief pitches not available to pitch in Monday's 2-0 win over the Pirates, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.
With the game on the line, Cincinnati manager Terry Francona turned to Connor Phillips, who walked the first two batters before converting the save. Pagan should be available if a closer is needed Tuesday.
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