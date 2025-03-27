Emmanuel Clase News: Blows save, grabs win in opener

Clase (1-0) blew the save but picked up a win in Thursday's 7-4 extra-inning victory over the Royals. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out one in the ninth inning.

Clase was nearly perfect last season, converting 47 of 50 save opportunities while pitching to a pristine 0.61 ERA. However, it was a rocky start to the 2025 campaign for the right-hander. Tasked with protecting a one-run lead, Clase gave up back-to-back hits to start the ninth before Michael Massey tied the game with a sac fly. While he'd eventually earn the win after Cleveland scored three runs in the top of the tenth, it certainly wasn't the start to the year that Clase managers expected. Still, there's little cause for concern here as Clase has proven to be one of the game's elite closers, posting 40 or more saves in each of his previous three seasons.