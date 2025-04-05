Emmanuel Clase News: Enters non-save situation

Clase allowed two runs on three hits over one inning in Friday's 8-6 win over the Angels.

Clase entered a non-save situation and was tagged for a pair of runs, including a solo home run. It's unclear why manager Stephen Vogt used his closer, other than the manager wanted to make sure the Guardians ended a three-game losing streak. Clase, who allowed just five runs over 74.1 innings in 2024, has already ceded three through four innings in 2025.