Emmanuel Clase News: Enters non-save situation
Clase allowed two runs on three hits over one inning in Friday's 8-6 win over the Angels.
Clase entered a non-save situation and was tagged for a pair of runs, including a solo home run. It's unclear why manager Stephen Vogt used his closer, other than the manager wanted to make sure the Guardians ended a three-game losing streak. Clase, who allowed just five runs over 74.1 innings in 2024, has already ceded three through four innings in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now