Emmanuel Clase News: Escapes with first save of 2025

Clase earned his first save of the season in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the White Sox. He gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two in the ninth inning.

Clase came into the ninth inning Wednesday for his first save opportunity since Opening Day against the Royals, but he put himself in hot water by loading the bases after yielding two singles and a walk. Clase gave up a run on a Miguel Vargas RBI single, but it ended up being the final play of the game after Mike Tauchman came up hobbling while rounding third base and was tagged out by Austin Hedges. It took six outings for Clase to earn his first save of 2025 after registering 47 saves in 2024, which led the American League and ranked second in the majors behind Ryan Helsley (49).