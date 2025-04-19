Emmanuel Clase News: Notches third save

Clase recorded his third save of the season in Friday's 10-7 win over the Pirates, walking one and striking out one in one-third of an inning.

The Guardians took a 10-2 lead in the top of the seventh inning, but after Tim Herrin, Jakob Junis and Paul Sewald were all tagged for runs, Clase was forced onto the mound in the ninth to get the final out. The right-hander has had a shaky start to the season, posting a 6.48 ERA, 2.04 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB through 8.1 innings while blowing one of his first four save chances, but Clase's 34.4 percent whiff rate is actually a career high and his .467 BABIP is due for major regression.