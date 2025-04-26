Emmanuel Clase News: Returns to action Saturday

Clase (shoulder) tossed a scoreless eighth inning in Game 1 of the Guardians' doubleheader against the Red Sox on Saturday, striking out two batters without allowing a walk or hit.

Clase was experiencing right shoulder discomfort following his last outing against the Pirates on April 20. He was not used out of the Guardians' bullpen this past week, but he felt good enough to come in for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, striking out the first two batters he faced before forcing a Blake Sabol ground out to record his first hold. It appears to be a temporary break from ninth-inning duties for Clase, with Guardians manager Stephen Vogt saying after Game 1 that Clase "will be back in that closer role...he was great," per Brian Dulik of The Associated Press. Clase has a 7.15 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, four saves and an 11:3 K:BB across 11.1 innings this season.