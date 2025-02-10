Fantasy Baseball
Emmanuel Rivera headshot

Emmanuel Rivera News: Accepts outright assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

The Orioles outrighted Rivera to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Rivera had the option to decline the assignment and elect free agency, but that would have meant forfeiting the $1 million salary he and the Orioles already agreed to earlier this offseason. He will now receive that salary whether he begins the season in the majors or minors, and the 28-year-old is likely ticketed for Triple-A Norfolk.

Emmanuel Rivera
Baltimore Orioles
