Emmanuel Rivera News: Continues career in Mexico

Rivera signed a contract with Mexican League club Algodoneros de Union Laguna on March 17.

Before landing the deal with the Mexican League club, the 29-year-old infielder had been sitting on the open market since the end of the 2025 season. Rivera spent the entire 2025 campaign in the Orioles system, seeing action in 43 games at the big-league level while slashing .250/.291/.283 with zero home runs and one stolen base across 127 plate appearances.