Emmanuel Rivera headshot

Emmanuel Rivera News: Set to lose playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Rivera is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Twins.

Rivera had started at third base in each of the last five games, but his playing time is likely to fall by the wayside with the Orioles bringing back Ramon Urias (hamstring) from the injured list Thursday. Expect Urias to handle the bulk of the starts at the hot corner moving forward, though the right-handed-hitting Rivera could still be a regular part of the lineup against left-handed pitching at either first or third base.

Emmanuel Rivera
Baltimore Orioles
