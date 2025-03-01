Emmanuel Rodriguez Injury: Back to running
Rodriguez (ankle) began a running progression Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez has been sidelined since mid-February due to a sprained left ankle, but he's now been given the green light to begin testing it out with some running. The 22-year-old outfielder also spent the offseason recovering from thumb surgery, so the Twins will be a bit more cautious getting him ready for game action after his extended absence.
