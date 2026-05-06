Emmanuel Rodriguez Injury: Day-to-day at Triple-A
Rodriguez is day-to-day for Triple-A St. Paul with a muscle strain in his thumb, Theodore Tollefson of Zone Coverage MN reports.
He took batting practice over the weekend and there is supposedly a good chance he'll be back in the lineup sometime this week, per Tollefson. Rodriguez, who left the Saints' game May 1 with the injury, had a right thumb sprain in 2024 that only cost him a week of action, although he has missed significant time due to various ailments throughout his career. He is slashing .247/.417/.506 with six home runs and three steals in 25 games, and as a member of the 40-man roster, Rodriguez could get the call at any point once he's healthy.
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