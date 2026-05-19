Emmanuel Rodriguez headshot

Emmanuel Rodriguez Injury: Needs surgery to repair thumb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Rodriguez needs surgery to repair UCL damage in his left thumb, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez previously had surgery on his right thumb for an injury that cost him much of the 2024 season, and he dealt with a left thumb issue for part of the 2025 season. It's yet another injury concern for Rodriguez, who has yet to play 100 games in a minor-league season due to various injury problems.

Emmanuel Rodriguez
Minnesota Twins
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