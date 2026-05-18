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Emmanuel Rodriguez Injury: Not yet swinging bat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Twins announced Saturday that Rodriguez is still experiencing some discomfort in his strained left thumb and has yet to resume swinging a bat,

Rodriguez had slashed .247/.417/.506 with six home runs and three stolen bases over 25 games for Triple-A St. Paul to begin the season before suffering the thumb injury May 1 on a headfirst slide into first base. The Twins won't clear him to swing the bat until he's free of symptoms of the thumb injury, so Rodriguez would still appear to be at the week-to-week stage of his recovery process.

Emmanuel Rodriguez
Minnesota Twins
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