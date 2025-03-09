Fantasy Baseball
Emmanuel Rodriguez Injury: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

The Twins optioned Rodriguez (ankle) to minor-league camp Sunday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Rodriguez was among the first four players cut from big-league camp, after he failed to appear in any Grapefruit League games while he recovered from the left ankle sprain he suffered in the first half of February. The 22-year-old outfielder looks to be close to being fully cleared for game action, however, as he was able to take live batting practice Friday. Rodriguez shouldn't face any restrictions when Triple-A St. Paul opens its season March 28.

