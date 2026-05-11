Emmanuel Rodriguez headshot

Emmanuel Rodriguez Injury: Shelved at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Triple-A St. Paul placed Rodriguez (thumb) on the 7-day injured list May 6.

Rodriguez suffered a muscle strain in his thumb and has not played since May 1. He has slashed .247/.417/.506 with six home runs, three steals, a 21.3 percent walk rate and a 28.7 percent strikeout rate in 25 games for the Saints.

Emmanuel Rodriguez
Minnesota Twins
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