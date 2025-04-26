Emmanuel Rodriguez Injury: Sidelined with thumb strain
Rodriguez did not play in Friday's doubleheader for Triple-A St. Paul due to a left thumb strain, MLB.com reports.
It is not the same thumb that required offseason surgery, according to the report. Rodriguez had surgery to repair a ligament tear in his right thumb last fall. The top prospect is off to a slow start at Triple-A as he's hitting just .231/.359/.277 with three stolen bases in 17 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now