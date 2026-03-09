Emmanuel Rodriguez News: Cut from big-league camp
The Twins optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.
Rodriguez was one of nine players sent out of big-league camp in the Twins' latest round of roster cuts. The 23-year-old outfielder is entering his third season as a member of Minnesota's 40-man roster but is still waiting to make his MLB debut. He was slowed by injuries throughout the 2025 campaign, playing just 52 games at the Triple-A level while slashing .258/.429/.423 with six home runs and nine stolen bases across 212 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emmanuel Rodriguez See More
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues4 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review6 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues40 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions47 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues116 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emmanuel Rodriguez See More