Emmet Sheehan Injury: Moved to 15-day injured list

Sheehan (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Sheehan has been cleared to throw off a mound after undergoing surgery on his right forearm in May of 2024, though he's not expected to embark on a rehab assignment for a few more months, likely in May or June. The club should have a better idea on a return date as he continues to progress through his rehab.