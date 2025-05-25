Emmet Sheehan Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Sheehan (elbow) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment sometime in June, per MLB.com.

Sheehan has been throwing to live hitters at the Dodgers' complex in Arizona as he works his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in May of last year. It's not yet clear at what point in June the right-handed hurler could kick off a rehab stint, and he's not expected to be ready to be activated off the injured list until around the All-Star break.