Emmet Sheehan Injury: Working way back from illness
Sheehan has yet to appear in a Cactus League game due to an illness he contracted at the start of Dodgers camp, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
It seems Sheehan is over the illness, but he's still getting ramped up after it put him behind schedule. It's unclear when the right-hander will make his spring training debut, but he should have enough time to prep for Opening Day. Sheehan is a heavy favorite to open the season in the Dodgers' rotation after he posted a 2.82 ERA and 89:22 K:BB over 73.1 regular-season innings in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emmet Sheehan See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes3 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30012 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: NL Starting Pitching14 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30040 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings74 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emmet Sheehan See More