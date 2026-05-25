Emmet Sheehan News: Averts injury, tosses quality start

Sheehan allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over six innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Monday.

Sheehan looked like he might have to exit the contest after getting hit on the right arm by a 103.8 mph comebacker in the fourth inning. He made several warmup throws and was visited by manager Dave Roberts twice in the frame but was ultimately allowed to remain in the contest. Sheehan proved to be fine, retiring seven of the final eight batters he faced. Overall, the right-hander registered 17 whiffs and eight punchouts en route to his fourth quality start of the campaign. It's been a bit of an up-and-down season for Sheehan, but he's seems to have established a stable role in Los Angeles' rotation. Through 10 starts, he has a 4.70 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 59:14 K:BB over 51.2 innings.