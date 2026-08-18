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Emmet Sheehan News: Back with Dodgers to help bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 1:24pm

The Dodgers recalled Sheehan from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Sheehan will be used in relief for the time being, giving some length to an overworked Dodgers bullpen. The right-hander struck out eight over 5.2 scoreless innings in his last start for Oklahoma City. Sheehan was sent down by the Dodgers earlier this month after collecting a 5.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 108:30 K:BB across 95.1 innings at the big-league level.

Emmet Sheehan
Los Angeles Dodgers
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